SciClone Pharmaceuticals (HKG:6600) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 13.87

The average one-year price target for SciClone Pharmaceuticals (HKG:6600) has been revised to 13.87 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 13.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 14.38 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.86% from the latest reported closing price of 14.28 / share.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Maintains 2.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in SciClone Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6600 is 0.31%, a decrease of 16.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.53% to 835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 235K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 178K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECNS - iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF holds 154K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

AGNG - Global X Longevity Thematic ETF holds 114K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 14.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6600 by 7.66% over the last quarter.

TLTE - FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 98K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 43.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6600 by 145.45% over the last quarter.

