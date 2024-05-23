SciClone Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced a court-ordered meeting for shareholders to vote on a proposed scheme of arrangement. The meeting is scheduled for June 19, 2024, in Shanghai, and detailed documents including an explanatory memorandum and a proxy voting form are available for shareholders. The scheme requires the approval of the shareholders and subsequent sanction by the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.

