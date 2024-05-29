SciClone Gains Support for Privatization Plan

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited, in collaboration with Silver Pegasus Investment Limited, announced a non-binding letter of support from Pentwater Capital Management Europe LLP for their proposal to privatize the company. This letter signifies Pentwater’s intention to vote in favor of the privatization scheme, but it maintains flexibility in share dealings during the offer period, without creating legal obligations. Investors are cautioned that the proposal’s completion is contingent on fulfilling certain conditions, including approval of special deal rollover arrangements.

