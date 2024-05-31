SciClone Announces Share Options Exercise Update

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced that 31,000 share options were exercised under their Post-IPO Option Plan, resulting in the issue of the same number of new shares. Following this exercise, the company now has a total of 630,296,632 shares in issue. Additionally, there are 66,487,432 share options currently in issue across various plans, with a portion already vested and available for exercise.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.