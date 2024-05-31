News & Insights

SciClone Announces Share Options Exercise Update

May 31, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced that 31,000 share options were exercised under their Post-IPO Option Plan, resulting in the issue of the same number of new shares. Following this exercise, the company now has a total of 630,296,632 shares in issue. Additionally, there are 66,487,432 share options currently in issue across various plans, with a portion already vested and available for exercise.

