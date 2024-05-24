SciClone Announces Share Options Exercise

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of 71,000 share options, resulting in the issuance of new shares and updating the total number of shares and options in the market. Following these transactions, the company now has a total of 629,519,132 shares issued and 67,264,932 share options outstanding. This move comes as part of the company’s compliance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, amidst the proposal for privatization by Silver Pegasus Investment Limited.

