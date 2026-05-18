SciBase Highlights Nevisense's Potential In Detecting Age-Related Skin Barrier Changes

(RTTNews) - SciBase Holding AB (SCIB.ST) has announced new research demonstrating that its Nevisense technology, which uses electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), can detect age-related changes in the skin barrier. The findings were presented at the 2026 Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) meeting in Chicago.

The study compared EIS measurements between younger adults, with an average age of 25.9 years, and older adults, with an average age of 79.1 years. Researchers identified 35 age-associated EIS features in the forearm and developed a composite barrier score that showed a strong correlation with age (Spearman rho=0.69). This suggests that Nevisense can capture subtle structural and compositional changes in the skin as people age.

According to SciBase, analyzing specific EIS features provides a more sensitive assessment of age-related barrier changes than standard summarized values. The company emphasized that these results highlight Nevisense's versatility beyond its established role in melanoma detection and atopic dermatitis, opening potential applications in geriatric dermatology and longevity research.

The abstract, titled "Electrical impedance spectroscopy detects age-related skin barrier changes", concludes that EIS shows significant promise for detecting age-related barrier changes in vivo. SciBase plans further validation in larger patient groups to refine the composite barrier score for clinical and research use.

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