$SCI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SCI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $48,202,061 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SCI:
$SCI Insider Trading Activity
$SCI insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 229,189 shares for an estimated $18,795,887.
- STEVEN A TIDWELL (Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,700 shares for an estimated $7,732,632.
- ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763
- SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808
- TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,311,027.
- TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,305 shares for an estimated $590,106.
- JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 5,326 shares for an estimated $439,234
- W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390.
- ELLEN OCHOA sold 2,642 shares for an estimated $201,875
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $SCI stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 8,407,906 shares (+16197.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $663,636,020
- FMR LLC added 2,846,159 shares (+70.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,180,411
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 1,883,729 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,682,729
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,758,596 shares (+173.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,805,982
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,508,089 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,375,663
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,334,427 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,326,323
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 787,338 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,144,588
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SCI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.