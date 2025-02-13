News & Insights

$SCI stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 13, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SCI stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $48,202,061 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SCI:

$SCI Insider Trading Activity

$SCI insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 229,189 shares for an estimated $18,795,887.
  • STEVEN A TIDWELL (Sr.V.P. Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 98,700 shares for an estimated $7,732,632.
  • ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763
  • SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808
  • TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,311,027.
  • TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,305 shares for an estimated $590,106.
  • JAKKI L. HAUSSLER sold 5,326 shares for an estimated $439,234
  • W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390.
  • ELLEN OCHOA sold 2,642 shares for an estimated $201,875

$SCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $SCI stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

