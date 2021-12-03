SCHZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SCHZ ETF (Symbol: SCHZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.40, changing hands as high as $54.45 per share. SCHZ shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHZ's low point in its 52 week range is $53.50 per share, with $56.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.