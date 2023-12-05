SCHZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SCHZ ETF (Symbol: SCHZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.56, changing hands as high as $45.63 per share. SCHZ shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHZ's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.56.

