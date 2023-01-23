SCHX Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SCHX ETF (Symbol: SCHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.89, changing hands as high as $47.23 per share. SCHX shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SCHX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.20 per share, with $55.1464 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.25.
