Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab US Large-Cap ETF, where 11,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 0.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SCHX, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.1%, and Nvidia is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Global X S&P 500 US Revenue Leaders ETF, which lost 40,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of EGLE, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.1%, and AMAZON.COM is lower by about 0.7%.

VIDEO: SCHX, EGLE: Big ETF Outflows

