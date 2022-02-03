SCHX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SCHX ETF (Symbol: SCHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.08, changing hands as low as $106.56 per share. SCHX shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHX's low point in its 52 week range is $90.31 per share, with $114.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.51.

