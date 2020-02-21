Markets
Schweitzer-Mauduit Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on February 21, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.swmintl.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-877-445-2849 (US) or +1-631-291-4808 (International) with i.d. 7289935.

For a replay call, dial +1-855-859-2056 (US) or +1-404-537-3406 (International) with i.d. 7289935.

