Schweitzer-Mauduit Q1 22 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 5, 2022, to discuss Q1 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.swmintl.com

To listen to the call, dial +1-844-200-6205 (US) or +1-929-526-1599 (International), Access code 561918.

For a replay call, dial +1-866-813-9403 or +1-929-458-6194 (US) or +44-204-525-0658 (International), Access code 570439.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.