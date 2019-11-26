Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.77, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $44.77, representing a -2.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.85 and a 83.86% increase over the 52 week low of $24.35.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports SWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .57%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (PSCM)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRS with an increase of 5% over the last 100 days. PSCM has the highest percent weighting of SWM at 3.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.