Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.31, the dividend yield is 4.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $35.31, representing a -24.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.65 and a 76.55% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports SWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.35%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWM as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 15.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWM at 1.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.