Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.79, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $45.79, representing a -9.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.79 and a 71.31% increase over the 52 week low of $26.73.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports SWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.98%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

