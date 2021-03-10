Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $48.49, representing a -3.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.02 and a 142.45% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.66.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HSMV with an increase of 21.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SWM at 1.84%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.