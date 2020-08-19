Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SWM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SWM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.23, the dividend yield is 5.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWM was $33.23, representing a -28.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.65 and a 66.15% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

SWM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). SWM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports SWM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.69%, compared to an industry average of 5.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWM Dividend History page.

