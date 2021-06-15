Schweitzer-Mauduit International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SWM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (Symbol: SWM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.13, changing hands as low as $39.86 per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWM's low point in its 52 week range is $26.73 per share, with $50.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.01.

