Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. Reports Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.6 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $21.6 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.1 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.2% to $406.8 million from $288.2 million last year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.6 Mln. vs. $21.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $406.8 Mln vs. $288.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $3.50 to $3.95

