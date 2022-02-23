Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $53.3M, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $15.3 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.7 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.7% to $390.4 million from $279.4 million last year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

