Schwab's Total Client Assets Rise Y/Y in May, Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Charles Schwab SCHW declined 1.3% following the release of its monthly activity report for May 2025. The company’s total client assets were $10.35 trillion, up 12.4% from May 2024 and 4.6% from April 2025.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.24 trillion, growing 12.6% from the year-ago period and 3.9% from the prior month.

SCHW’s May Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s core net new assets of $35 billion in May 2025 surged 12.5% from the prior-year month and jumped significantly from $2.7 billion in the previous month.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $419.6 billion rose roughly 1% from May 2024 but declined 2.6% from the previous month. Average margin balances were $79.1 billion, up 17% from the year-ago month and 2.1% from April 2025. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $81.5 billion, down 6.2% from the prior-year month and 3.1% from the last month.



Schwab opened 336,000 new brokerage accounts in May 2025, up 7% from the year-earlier month but down 23.5% sequentially.



Further, Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 37.4 million at the end of May 2025, up 5.2% year over year and marginally from April 2025. Client banking accounts were 2.08 million, up 8.4% from the May 2024 level and marginally sequentially. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up 4.1% year over year and marginally from the April 2025 level to 5.56 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past three months, Schwab shares have rallied 12.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Schwab’s Peers in May

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



Interactive Brokers’ total client DARTs in May were 3,384,000, representing a 43% increase from May 2024 but an 11% decline from April 2025.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD released the monthly operating data for May 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options, and crypto DARTs from the year-ago period. The data excluded Bitstamp, which was acquired on June 2, 2025.



HOOD’s equity DARTs in May were 2.3 million, which increased 15% from the prior year quarter. Options DARTs rose 50% year over year to 1.2 million. Crypto DARTs increased 66.7% from the prior year quarter to 0.5 million.

