Schwab's (SCHW) May Client Assets Rise, Q2 Revenues to Decline

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for May 2023 and provided revenue guidance for the second quarter of 2023.



The company’s chief financial officer, Peter Crawford, said that second-quarter net interest margin (NIM) is expected to contract 35 basis points sequentially.



Because of NIM compression and a smaller interest-earning asset base, along with softer trading activity, second-quarter revenues are expected to witness a year-over-year decline of 10-11%.



In May 2023, core net new assets were $20.7 billion. This compared with negative core net new assets of $2.3 billion in April 2023 and net new assets of $32.8 billion in the year-earlier month.



Total client assets were $7.65 trillion, up marginally from April 2023 and 5% from May 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.90 trillion, declining marginally from the prior month but rising 5% year over year.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $483.4 billion in the reported month declined 2% from April 2023 and 22% year over year. Average margin balances were $60.3 billion, decreasing marginally from the previous month and 24% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $103.1 billion, down 2% sequentially and 33% from May 2022.



The company opened 314,000 new brokerage accounts in May 2023, declining 5% sequentially and 3% from the year-earlier month.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 34.3 million at the end of May 2023, which remained stable on a sequential basis and rose 1% from the year-ago month. Clients’ banking accounts were 1.77 million, up 1% sequentially and 7% from May 2022. The number of corporate retirement plan participants was up marginally from the prior-month level and 6% year over year to 2.40 million.



SCHW’s inorganic growth efforts have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player and are expected to be accretive to earnings. By offering commission-free trading, it has witnessed a decent rise in client assets and active brokerage accounts, which is improving its market share.



Over the past six months, shares of Schwab have declined 30.5% compared with a 7.8% fall of the industry.





Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Brokerage Firms

A couple of brokerage firms to consider are Interactive Brokers Group IBKR and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA.



Interactive Brokers released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for May 2023. The segment deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 1,860,000, which grew 5% from the April 2023 level but declined 19% year over year.



LPL Financial is likely to come out with its monthly activity report in the coming days.



Currently, IBKR and LPLA carry a Zacks Rank #3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.