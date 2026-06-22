Schwab's Prediction Market Push: What Investors Should Know

Charles Schwab SCHW is preparing to enter the fast-growing prediction markets business, per a Wall Street Journal report. The product is designed to sit closer to traditional derivatives instead of sports, politics or pop-culture wagering.



The brokerage is working with Cboe Global Markets CBOE to offer yes-or-no options tied to the S&P 500. The contracts are expected to pay a fixed cash amount if the index closes above or below a specified level and expire worthless if the outcome is not met. Schwab is also expected to use Cboe Global’s “Plus Zone” structure, which could provide partial payouts when traders are close to the final index level.



The move marks a notable shift for one of the largest U.S. brokerage platforms. Schwab had $13.14 trillion in client assets and 39.5 million active brokerage accounts as of May 31, 2026, giving any new trading product meaningful distribution. CEO Rick Wurster, during the Aprilearnings call indicated that Schwab would likely offer prediction markets, while drawing a clear distinction between financial outcomes and contracts linked to sports or entertainment.



This positioning matters. Prediction markets have surged as retail traders seek simpler ways to express views on macro events, elections, assets and indexes. Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood Markets HOOD and Coinbase Global COIN have helped push event-based trading into the mainstream, while Cboe Global is trying to bring the format into a regulated options-market framework.



Prediction markets are helping Robinhood and Coinbase diversify beyond equities and crypto trading. For Robinhood, they have become a fast-growing revenue driver and engagement tool, while for Coinbase, they support its “everything exchange” strategy and offer another catalyst as crypto volumes fluctuate.

Our Take on Schwab’s Prediction Markets Move

For Schwab, the opportunity is twofold. The product could attract active traders who want defined-risk, fixed-payout exposure to broad market moves. It also helps the company defend its retail platform as peers expand into crypto, event contracts and alternative trading products.



Still, the launch will require careful risk education. Binary contracts can look simple, but their payoff profile may encourage short-term speculation. Schwab’s challenge will be to package prediction-style trading as a disciplined market tool rather than a gambling-like feature. If successful, the rollout could make prediction markets a more mainstream part of retail brokerage platforms.



Over the past six months, shares of SCHW have lost 9.3% against the industry’s growth of 5%.





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At present, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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