Schwab's January Core Net New Assets Rise Significantly Y/Y

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for January 2025. The company’s core net new assets of $30.6 billion declined from the previous month’s $61.4 billion but surged substantially from $17.2 billion recorded in the year-ago month.

SCHW’s January Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s total client assets in January 2025 were $10.33 trillion, up 2.3% from December 2024 and 20.7% from the January 2024 level. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.20 trillion, up 2.6% from the prior month and 16% from the year-ago period.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $431.5 billion in January 2025 increased marginally from December 2024 but declined 2.8% year over year. Average margin balances were $82.6 billion, up 1.3% from the previous month and 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $84.8 billion in January, down marginally from last month and 10.6% from January 2024.



Schwab opened 433,000 new brokerage accounts in January 2025, up marginally sequentially and 17.8% from the year-earlier month.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 36.7 million at the end of January 2025, which was up marginally on a sequential basis and 4.1% from the year-ago month. Client banking accounts were 2.02 million, up 1.1% sequentially and 7.7% from the January 2024 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up almost 1% from the prior month and 3.3% year over year to 5.45 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 22.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 31.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2025. The segment deals with clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in January were 3,473,000, which increased 6.3% from December 2024 and 48.4% from the January 2024 level. Currently, IBKR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial LPLA is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.



Currently, LPLA carries a Zacks Rank of 2. LPLA shares have surged 68.9% in the past six months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.