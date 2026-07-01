Schwab vs. Vanguard: Which Dividend ETF Is Best for Your Portfolio?

Key Points

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF offers a 3.3% dividend yield compared to the 2.2% yield provided by Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF.

Vanguard's ETF contains a more diversified portfolio of 605 holdings, while the Schwab fund holds 103 stocks.

The Schwab ETF has delivered a 26% total return over the past 12 months, while Vanguard's fund has returned 22.7%.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

Comparing Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT:VYM) reveals two low-cost income powerhouses with distinct approaches to portfolio concentration and yield.

Income investors often gravitate toward these two funds for their rock-bottom fees and focus on seasoned, dividend-paying companies. While both seek to provide steady cash flow, they differ in how they screen for quality and how many individual stocks they ultimately hold.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VYM SCHD Issuer Vanguard Schwab Share price (as of June 26, 2026) $158.22 $32.09 Expense ratio 0.04% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 26, 2026) 22.7% 26% Dividend yield 2.2% 3.3% Beta 0.72 0.67 AUM $96.1 billion $96.4 billion

The funds have pretty comparable expense ratios. However, Schwab’s ETF currently offers a higher payout, with a yield gap of 1.1 percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VYM SCHD Max drawdown (5 yr) (15.8%) (16.8%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,744 $1,524

What's inside

The Schwab ETF focuses on 103 holdings, creating a more concentrated portfolio than many of its peers. Its largest positions include UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) at 4.5%, Merck (NYSE:MRK) at 4.45%, and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at 4.42%. The fund is primarily weighted toward technology (19%), consumer defensive (18%), and healthcare (18%). It was launched in 2011. The ETF has paid $1.05 per share over the trailing 12 months.

Vanguard’s fund offers broader diversification through 605 holdings. Its largest positions include Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) at 8.52%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 3.15%, and ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) at 2.53%. The portfolio spans technology (20%), financial services (20%), and healthcare (12%). It was launched in 2006. The Vanguard ETF has paid $3.63 per share over the trailing 12 months.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

These two dividend specialists share some commonalities. Assets under management are almost identical, and their expense ratios are very close. (I am not going to quibble about a 2-basis-point difference.)

Where they diverge in a significant way is their number of holdings. VYM has more than 600 positions, while SCHD has 103. However, I like that none of the stocks in SCHD exceed a 5% weighting. (Admittedly, in Vanguard's ETF, only one stock goes above that threshold.)

Finally, the Schwab fund yields more and has better recent returns. Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but investors seeking income may find SCHD an appealing option.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Erin Kennedy has positions in Home Depot, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Merck, and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.