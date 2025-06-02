Schwab U.S. TIPs (SCHP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (Symbol: SCHP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.39, changing hands as low as $26.30 per share. Schwab U.S. TIPs shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.68 per share, with $27.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.32.

