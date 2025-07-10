Is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF a Safe Dividend Play for Retirees?

Key Points The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is a popular choice for retirees.

The ETF holds a number of Dividend Kings, which have raised their dividends each year for at least half a century.

The fund is less volatile than the S&P 500.

If you're looking for ETFs, a good first stop is typically an S&P 500 index fund.

After all, the benchmark index includes 500 of the largest American companies across every industry, and it has a track record of delivering an annual average return of 9% over its history. However, retirees often need more stability than what the S&P 500 offers, which is why they tend to seek out lower-risk investments such as dividend stocks and bonds.

One popular choice among dividend investors is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD). The fund's goal is to track as closely as possible the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which offers a high yield and quality screen that should be very attractive to retirees.

What's in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF?

With net assets of $68 billion, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is one of the larger ETFs available to investors. It has a low expense ratio of just 0.06% and holds 100 stocks as of this writing.

The biggest sector in the ETF is energy, which makes up 21.1%, followed by consumer staples at 19.1% and healthcare at 15.7%. Companies in all three of those sectors are well known for often paying dividends.

Currently, the top three holdings are Texas Instruments, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips. Each stock represents about 4.3% of the fund as of this writing, and they're are solid dividend payers. Texas Instruments offers a 2.6% dividend, while ConocoPhillips and Chevron pay 3.5% and 4.8%, respectively. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF itself pays a dividend yield of 4.0%, which is significantly better than the S&P 500's 1.2%.

How has the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF performed historically?

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a solid track record of generating positive returns, but it has underperformed the S&P 500 since its inception in 2011, as you can see in the chart below.

However, the chart also shows how the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is less volatile than the S&P 500. In 2022, when the S&P 500 suffered through a bear market, the Schwab ETF experienced a more muted pullback because it lacks exposure to the high-profile tech stocks that soared during the pandemic and then crashed in 2022.

This reduced volatility is yet another reason for more conservative investors and retirees to consider the Schwab ETF.

Is SCHD right for you?

For retirees and others looking for a safe dividend ETF, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF looks like a good bet.

There are other dividend ETFs available, but SCHD has emerged as one of the most popular choices thanks to its diversification across sectors and a track record of growth balanced with stability. Add to that the high yield and low expense ratio, and it becomes clear why this Schwab ETF is a great starting point for retirees.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

