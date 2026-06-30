Is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF a Buy for Reliable Income and Lower Volatility?

Key Points

SCHD offers a roughly 3.3% yield from about 100 large-cap dividend stocks at a below-market P/E ratio.

This Schwab ETF combines very low fees with diversified dividend exposure investors can further research.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

Discover how the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) offers higher income, lower fees, and large‑cap diversification for dividend‑focused investors. Watch the video below to see how this strategy could fit into a long‑term, defensive income portfolio.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

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*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Anthony Schiavone has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jason Moser has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.