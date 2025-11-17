Schwab Total Client Assets Rise Y/Y in October on Higher NNAs

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for October 2025. The company’s total client assets were $11.83 trillion, up 20.1% from October 2024 and 2% sequentially. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.91 trillion, growing 19% from the year-ago period and 1.8% from the prior month.

SCHW’s October Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s core net new assets (NNA) of $44.4 billion in October 2025 surged substantially from the prior-year month and declined 3.9% sequentially.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $433.6 billion rose 2.7% from October 2024 and 2.4% from the previous month. Average margin balances were $101.2 billion, up 36.6% from the year-ago month and 7% from September 2025. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $76.2 billion, down 8.5% from the prior-year month and 3.9% from the last month.



Schwab opened 429,000 new brokerage accounts in October 2025, up 29.6% from the year-earlier month and 11.7% sequentially.



Further, Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 38.1 million at the end of October 2025, up 5.7% year over year and marginally from September 2025. Client banking accounts were 2.17 million, up 10.4% from the October 2024 level and 1% sequentially. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up 5.3% year over year and 1.4% from the September 2025 level to 5.7 million.

In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 5.8% compared with the industry's growth of 18.1%.



Performance of Schwab’s Peers in October

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for October 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in October were 4,472,000, representing a 58.4% increase from October 2024 and a 15.7% rise from September 2025.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for October 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options and crypto DARTs from the year-ago period.



HOOD’s total Platform Assets at the end of October 2025 were $342.6 billion, up 114.5% year over year and 3% from September 2025.

