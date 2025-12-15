Schwab Total Client Assets Rise Y/Y in November on Higher NNAs

Charles Schwab SCHW released its monthly activity report for November 2025. The company’s total client assets were $11.83 trillion, up 14.8% from November 2024 and marginally sequentially, driven by strong investor engagement during the month.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.97 trillion, growing 15.4% from the year-ago period and 1% from the prior month.

SCHW’s November Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s core net new assets (NNA) of $40.4 billion in November 2025 surged 40.3% from the prior-year month but declined 9% sequentially.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $436.3 billion rose 2.5% from November 2024 and 0.6% from the previous month. Average margin balances were $108.9 billion, up 41.5% from the year-ago month and 7.6% from October 2025. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $73.8 billion, down 12.5% from the prior-year month and 3.1% from the last month.



Schwab opened 365,000 new brokerage accounts in November 2025, up 2.2% from the year-earlier month and down 14.9% sequentially.



Further, Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 38.3 million at the end of November 2025, up 5.6% year over year and marginally from October 2025. Client banking accounts were 2.19 million, up 10.6% from the November 2024 level and roughly 1% sequentially. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up 6.2% year over year and 0.6% from the October 2025 level to 5.73 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past six months, Schwab shares have rallied 8.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 24.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Schwab’s Peers in November

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for November 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in November were 4,273,000, representing a 29% increase from November 2024 but a decline of 4% from October 2025. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 214. The metric declined 6% on a year-over-year basis and 7% from October 2025.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for November 2025. It reported a rise in equity and options DARTs from the year-ago period, while crypto DARTs declined.



HOOD’s total Platform Assets at the end of November 2025 were $324.5 billion, up 66.8% year over year but down 5.3% from October 2025.

