Schwab Total Client Assets Jump 17.6% Y/Y in January Despite Lower NNA

Charles Schwab SCHW has released its monthly activity report for January 2026. The company’s total client assets were $12.15 trillion, up 17.6% from January 2025 and 2.1% sequentially. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



SCHW’s core net new assets (NNA) were $27.8 billion in January 2026, down 9.2% from the prior-year month and 64.9% sequentially.

SCHW’s January Performance Breakdown

Schwab’s client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $6.16 trillion, growing 18.6% from the year-ago period and 2.3% from the prior month.



The company’s average interest-earning assets of $441.7 billion rose 2.4% from January 2025 and 1.3% from the previous month. Margin balances were $116.3 billion, up 40.3% from the year-ago month and 3.6% from December 2025.



Schwab opened 476,000 new brokerage accounts in January 2026, up 9.9% from the year-earlier month and relatively stable from the prior month.



The company’s active brokerage accounts totaled 38.7 million at the end of January 2026, up 5.5% year over year and marginally from December 2025. Client banking accounts were 2.23 million, up 10.9% from the January 2025 level and 1.1% sequentially. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up 6.3% year over year and rose marginally from the December 2025 level to 5.79 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past three months, Schwab shares have gained 2% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Brokerage Firms in January

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2026. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in January were 4,411,000, representing a 27% increase from January 2025 and a 30.3% rise from December 2025.



Tradeweb Markets Inc. TW announced a record total trading volume for January 2026 of $65.5 trillion. This was driven by substantial volatility in the markets.



TW reported a 26.6% jump in average daily volume to a record $3.1 trillion in January.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.