Schwab Survey: 3 Things Women Investors Are Doing That Will Make Them Rich

As women continue to increase their participation in the market, they’re continuing to reap the benefits that come along with it. According to the 2025 Charles Schwab Women Investors Survey, overwhelming majorities of women investors said that managing their investments gives them a feeling of empowerment (91%) and that they enjoy investing (83%). In addition, 90% feel they are on the right track to reach their financial goals.

The survey also shed light on the savvy moves women investors are making that will help them build long-term wealth. In this “Financially Savvy Female” column, we’re chatting with Jeannie Bidner, managing director of Schwab’s branch network, about all the things women investors are doing right.

They Exhibit Patience and Discipline

According to the survey, 50% of women investors consider themselves patient, meaning that they are willing to wait for their investments to grow. In addition, 45% consider themselves disciplined, meaning that they stick with an investing plan and avoid impulsive or emotional decisions.

“Women are engaged and in control when it comes to their investments, using their patience and discipline to stay on target with their financial plans,” Bidner said. “With a long-term and steady view, women are most focused on security and strategy, including retiring at or before a target age, or building wealth for the next generation.”

They’re Comfortable Taking Calculated Risks

Although women investors are typically thought of as being risk-averse, this isn’t actually the case. According to the survey, 61% said they don’t mind taking on some risk with their investments if the potential returns are worth it, and an additional 14% said that they like taking on risk with their investments for potentially higher returns.

Women are also aware of their risk tolerance and keep this in mind when planning their investment strategy. According to the survey, 57% of women said that one of the biggest investing lessons they’ve learned is to choose your comfort level with risk and be disciplined about it.

They Actively Seek Out Investing Advice

According to the survey, 42% of women investors prefer a hybrid approach to their investing advice, marrying independent research with professional advice. Over half of respondents (61%) currently have a financial advisor.

“This mix reflects a desire among women investors for autonomy with the reassurance of professional input,” Bidner said.

In addition to seeking advice from professionals, 41% have received advice, encouragement or support from family or friends, and 34% have used online resources or tools.

“While unique challenges still exist, women understand and recognize these barriers and are actively working to overcome them,” Bidner said, “taking advantage of the wider range of financial tools and education now available to women.”

