Schwab Stock Gains 2.7% as Client Assets, NNA Surge in May

Shares of Charles Schwab SCHW gained 2.7% on Friday in response to a jump in total client assets for May. The company’s total client assets were $13.14 trillion, up 27% from May 2025 and 4% from April 2026. The company’s core net new assets (NNA) were $49.9 billion, soaring 43% from the prior-year month and substantially on a sequential basis.



Schwab’s client assets receiving ongoing advisory services totaled $6.64 trillion, up 27% from the year-ago period and 3% from the prior month.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $442 billion rose 6% from May 2025 but declined 1% from the previous month. Margin balances were $154.6 billion, surging 90% from the year-ago month and 14% from April 2026.



Schwab opened 461,000 new brokerage accounts in May 2026, up 37% year over year and 5% from the prior month.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 39.54 million at the end of May 2026, up 6% year over year and 1% from April 2026. Client banking accounts were 2.33 million, up 12% from the May 2025 level and 1% from the prior month. The number of workplace plan participant accounts rose 6% year over year and remained relatively unchanged from the April 2026 level of 5.9 million.

Our Take on Schwab

Schwab is well-positioned, supported by its diversified financial model and steady client engagement. Its strategic initiatives, including the buyout of Forge Global, branch expansion and AI-driven capabilities, are likely to drive client assets. Efforts to repay high-cost bank supplemental funding balances are expected to aid net interest income. Yet, rising operating expenses, intense fintech competition and uncertainty around capital markets performance remain concerns.



In the past three months, Schwab shares have lost 2.7% against the industry’s rally of 18.5%.



Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Schwab’s Peers in May

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s IBKR Electronic Brokerage segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in May 2026.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in February were 4,969,000, representing a 47% increase from May 2025 and 17% from April 2026. On an annualized basis, cleared average DARTs per customer account were 216. The metric grew 10% on a year-over-year basis and 14% from April 2026.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD released the monthly operating data for May 2026. It reported a rise in equity, options and crypto Daily Average Trading (DAT) volume from the year-ago period.



HOOD’s equity DATs were 4.8 million in the reported month, soaring 55% from May 2025 and 20% from April 2026. Options DATs rose 25% year over year and 15% sequentially to 1.5 million. Crypto DATs jumped 40% from the prior-year month and 17% from the last month to 0.7 million.

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The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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