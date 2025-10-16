Schwab Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Trading & NIR

Charles Schwab’s SCHW third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The bottom line soared 70% year over year.



Shares of the company jumped more than 4% in pre-market trading on better-than-expected results attributable to market volatility, rising client engagement and relatively higher interest rates.



Results benefited from the solid performance of the asset management business and higher trading revenues. Higher net interest revenues (NIR) and solid brokerage account numbers were other positives. However, an increase in expenses acted as a headwind.



Results excluded transaction-related costs. After considering these, net income (GAAP basis) was $2.36 billion or $1.26 per share, up from $1.41 billion or 71 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. We had projected net income (GAAP) of $2.11 billion.

SCHW’s Revenues Jump, Expenses Rise

Quarterly net revenues were a record $6.14 billion, jumping 27% year over year. The increase was driven by a rise in all revenue components. The top line handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.95 billion.



Total non-interest expenses (GAAP basis) increased 4% to $3.11 billion. We projected this metric to be $3.05 billion. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted total expenses were $3 billion, up 5% year over year.



The pre-tax profit margin increased to 49.2% from 38% in the prior-year quarter.



At the end of the third quarter, Charles Schwab’s average interest-earning assets were relatively stable at $419.8 billion. Our estimate for the metric was $426.4 billion.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the annualized return on equity was 21%, up from 14% in the prior-year quarter.

Schwab’s Other Business Metrics

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Schwab’s total client assets reached a record $11.59 trillion (up 17% year over year). During the reported quarter, net new assets brought by new and existing clients were $134.4 billion.



Schwab added 1.14 million new brokerage accounts during the quarter. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had 38 million active brokerage accounts, 2.2 million banking accounts and 5.6 million corporate retirement plan participants.

Schwab’s Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Schwab repurchased 28.9 million shares for $2.7 billion.

Our Take on Schwab

A steady decline in funding costs and lower rates will support Schwab’s margins. Strategic acquisitions, a rise in advice solution fees and sustainable capital distributions are other major positives. However, rising expenses and near-term macroeconomic turmoil are headwinds.



The Charles Schwab Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Charles Schwab Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Charles Schwab Corporation Quote

Currently, Schwab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Dates & Expectations of Schwab's Peers

Here are some of Schwab’s peers that are yet to come out with quarterly numbers.



Tradeweb Markets TW is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Oct. 30.



In the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW’s quarterly earnings has been revised 3.4% lower to 84 cents, indicating a 12% rise from the prior-year reported number.



Robinhood Markets HOOD is slated to announce third-quarter 2025 numbers on Nov. 5.



In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robinhood’s quarterly earnings has moved 27% upward to 47 cents, implying a 176.5% jump from the prior-year reported number.

