Schwab Shares Gain 1.1% as Total Client Assets Rise in April

Shares of Charles Schwab SCHW gained 1.1% following the release of its monthly activity report for April 2025. The company’s total client assets were $9.89 trillion, up 12% from April 2024 and stable sequentially. This was driven by the volatile markets during the month.



Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $5.04 trillion, growing 12% from the year-ago period and relatively stable with the prior month.

SCHW’s April Performance Breakdown

SCHW’s core net new assets of $2.7 billion in April 2025 surged substantially from the prior-year month and declined 95% in the previous month. The decline was due to “the impact of client tax disbursements during the month.”



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $430.9 billion rose 2% from April 2024 and 1% from the previous month. Average margin balances were $77.5 billion, up 13% from the year-ago month and down 6% from March 2025. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $84.1 billion, down 5% from the prior-year month and relatively stable with the last month.



Schwab opened 439,000 new brokerage accounts in April 2025, up 22% from the year-earlier month and 13% sequentially.



Further, Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 37.3 million at the end of April 2025, up 5% year over year and 1% from March 2025. Client banking accounts were 2.07 million, up 9% from the April 2024 level and 1% sequentially. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was up 5% year over year and unchanged from the March 2025 level of 5.52 million.

SCHW’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past three months, Schwab shares have rallied 8.5% against the industry’s fall of 4.7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Schwab’s Peers in April

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for April 2025. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. The company reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) from a year ago.



IBKR’s total client DARTs in April were 3,818,000, representing a 63.2% increase from April 2024 and a 10% rise from March 2025.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD has released the monthly operating data for April 2025. It reported a rise in equity, options and crypto DARTs from the year-ago period.



HOOD’s total Platform Assets at the end of April 2025 were $232 billion, up 88% year over year and 5% from March 2025.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.