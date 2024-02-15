Schwab (SCHW) Reports Fall in January Net New Assets Balance

Charles Schwab SCHW has reported its monthly activity report for January 2024. The company’s core net new assets of $17.2 billion declined 60% from the previous month’s level and 52% from the prior-year month’s figure.



Schwab’s total client assets in November 2023 were $8.52 trillion, relatively stable with the December 2023 level and up 14% from January 2023. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $4.36 trillion, marginally up from the prior month and up 13% year over year.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $443.7 billion in January declined 1% from the December 2023 level and 13% year over year. Average margin balances were $61.4 billion, down 2% from the previous month’s level but up 2% on a year-over-year basis. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $95.6 billion in January, in line with last month’s actuals but down 22% from January 2023.



The company opened 366,000 new brokerage accounts in January 2024, up 8% sequentially and 6% from the year-earlier month’s figure.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 35.02 million at the end of January 2024, which was up 1% on a sequential basis and 3% from the year-ago month’s figures. Client banking accounts were 1.86 million, up 1% sequentially and 7% from the January 2023 figure. The number of workplace plan participant accounts was unchanged from the prior month’s level and up 8% year over year to 5.23 million.



Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for January 2024. The segment deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally. It reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and year-over-year basis.



IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 2,201,000, which increased 12% from December 2023 and 11% year over year.



Another brokerage firm, LPL Financial LPLA, is expected to come out with its monthly activity report soon.



Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), while LPLA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

