Schwab (SCHW) Offers Q1 View, February Core New Assets Rise

Charles Schwab SCHW has provided guidance for the first quarter of 2023. The company anticipates revenues to grow 10% year over year. The adjusted pre-tax profit margin is expected in the 45-47% range while the GAAP pre-tax profit margin is expected to be 41-43%.



SCHW also released its monthly activity report for February 2023. Core net new assets were $41.7 billion in the reported month, up 16% sequentially and 3% year over year.



Total client assets were $7.38 trillion, down 1% from January 2023 and down 4% from February 2022. Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were $3.81 trillion, down 2% from the prior month as well as year over year.



Schwab’s average interest-earning assets of $503.1 billion in the reported month declined 2% from January 2023 and 20% year over year. Average margin balances were $60.6 billion, increasing 1% from the previous month but declining 28% from the prior-year month. Average bank deposit account balances totaled $115.8 billion, down 5% sequentially and 25% from February 2022.



Schwab opened 320,000 new brokerage accounts in February 2023, down 7% sequentially and 10% from the year-earlier month.



Schwab’s active brokerage accounts totaled 34 million at the end of February 2023, which increased marginally on a sequential basis and 2% from the year-ago month. Clients’ banking accounts were 1.7 million, up marginally on a sequential basis and 6% from February 2022. The number of corporate retirement plan participants was up 1% from the prior-month level and 7% year over year to 2.4 million.



Schwab’s inorganic growth efforts have reinforced its position as a leading brokerage player and are expected to be accretive to earnings. By offering commission-free trading, the company has witnessed a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, which has improved its market share.



Over the past six months, shares of Schwab have lost 28.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.4%.





Competitive Landscape

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for February 2023. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a rise in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential basis. On a year-over-year basis, client DARTs declined.



IBKR’s total client DARTs for the month were 2,121,000, up 7% from the January 2023 level but down 13% year over year.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. LPLA is expected to release monthly metrics data in a few days.



Currently, IBKR and LPLA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

