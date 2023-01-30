Schwab Gary S. Increases Position in IF Bancorp (IROQ)

Fintel reports that Schwab Gary S. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of IF Bancorp Inc (IROQ). This represents 7.73% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 0.24MM shares and 7.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in IF Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IROQ is 0.0686%, a decrease of 10.9088%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.01% to 771K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Maltese Capital Management holds 256,945 shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 237,709 shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251,679 shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IROQ by 36.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85,645 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 44,350 shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,959 shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IF Bancorp Declares $0.20 Dividend

IF Bancorp said on August 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 22, 2022 received the payment on October 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the most recent share price of $17.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 2.22%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

IF Bancorp Background Information

IF Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiary is a federally chartered savings association that provides financial services primarily to individuals, families and businesses that include deposit accounts, loans, and property and casualty insurance.

