Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (Symbol: FNDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.04, changing hands as low as $28.43 per share. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.49 per share, with $32.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.69.

