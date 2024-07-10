Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (FNDA) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (FNDA) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $8.13 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index before fees and expenses.

The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Small Index measures the performance of small U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.47%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 20.20% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector; Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Abercrombie And Fitch Class A (ANF) accounts for about 0.66% of total assets, followed by Echostar Corp Class A (SATS) and Coinbase Global Inc Class A (COIN).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 4.21% of FNDA's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FNDA has lost about -1.31%, and is up about 9.66% in the last one year (as of 07/10/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $44.98 and $57.21.

The ETF has a beta of 1.19 and standard deviation of 21.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1007 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $11.31 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $27.25 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

