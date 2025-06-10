Is Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (FNDB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (FNDB) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

FNDB is managed by Charles Schwab, and this fund has amassed over $906.62 million, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Index before fees and expenses.

The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US All Index measures the performance of U.S. based companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.25% for this ETF, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

FNDB's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 17.90% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 3.69% of the fund's total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK/B).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 19.11% of FNDB's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, FNDB has gained about 1.33%, and was up about 9.79% in the last one year (as of 06/10/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $20.36 and $24.70.

The fund has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 16.09% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FNDB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 1669 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) tracks Fidelity Core Dividend Index and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has $5.30 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $20.36 billion. FDVV has an expense ratio of 0.16% and IUSV charges 0.04%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.

Bottom Line

