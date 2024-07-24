Is Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) was launched on 08/13/2013, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Charles Schwab. FNDC has been able to amass assets over $3.43 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. FNDC, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI Developed ex-U.S. Small Co. Index (Net).

The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity Developed ex US Small Index measures the performance of small non-U.S. developed market companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

Cost & Other Expenses

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.39%.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.84%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Dsm Firmenich Ag (DSFIR) accounts for about 0.51% of the fund's total assets, followed by Hokkaido Electric Power and Celestica Inc (CLS).

The top 10 holdings account for about 2.52% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF return is roughly 3.58% so far, and is up about 7.68% over the last 12 months (as of 07/24/2024). FNDC has traded between $30.23 and $36.30 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.93 and standard deviation of 16.32% for the trailing three-year period, which makes FNDC a low risk choice in this particular space. With about 1798 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $73.50 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $135.67 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

