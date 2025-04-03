Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FNDF

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (Symbol: FNDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.53, changing hands as low as $35.49 per share. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDF's low point in its 52 week range is $32.6461 per share, with $37.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.48.

