Is Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (FNDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 08/13/2013, smart beta exchange traded fund Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (FNDF) provides investors broad exposure to the Broad Developed World ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $13.99 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs in the Broad Developed World ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI Developed ex US Large Co. Index (Net).

The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity Developed ex US Large Index measures the performance of large non-U.S. developed market companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 2.97%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Shell Plc (SHEL) accounts for about 2.31% of the fund's total assets, followed by Samsung Electronics Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp.

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 11.69% of FNDF's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 9.66% so far this year and is up about 20.67% in the last one year (as of 10/10/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.23 and $37.71.

FNDF has a beta of 0.86 and standard deviation of 16.30% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 975 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Broad Developed World ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) tracks FTSE Global All Cap ex US Index and the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) tracks FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has $78.69 billion in assets, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has $141 billion. VXUS has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VEA charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Broad Developed World ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

