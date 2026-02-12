SCHW vs. HOOD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Financial - Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) and Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

The Charles Schwab Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that SCHW is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

SCHW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.54, while HOOD has a forward P/E of 31.41. We also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HOOD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21.

Another notable valuation metric for SCHW is its P/B ratio of 4.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, HOOD has a P/B of 7.66.

These metrics, and several others, help SCHW earn a Value grade of B, while HOOD has been given a Value grade of D.

SCHW sticks out from HOOD in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SCHW is the better option right now.

