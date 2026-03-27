SCHW Unveils Teen Investing Account: A Path to Future Cross-Sell Plan

Charles Schwab SCHW has introduced the Schwab Teen Investor account, a new joint brokerage account for teens aged 13 to 17 and a parent or guardian. This move aims to attract clients earlier and potentially deepen those relationships over time.



The product adds to Schwab’s effort to bring younger customers into its ecosystem early. The company has been highlighting its success with younger customers, with management noting that one-third of new-to-firm clients last year were Gen Z investors and that the average client age has declined by 10 years over the past decade.



Schwab also reported record 2025 results, with total client accounts reaching 46.5 million and new brokerage account openings exceeding one million for a fifth straight quarter. The company operates a broad platform spanning brokerage, banking, workplace retirement and advisory services. Hence, a cross-sell opportunity is a possibility as a teen brokerage relationship could, over time, develop into a fuller household relationship.



Schwab’s checking product is already linked to its Schwab One brokerage account, illustrating how the company connects banking and investing within one ecosystem. This structure gives the company a potential path to market additional products as teen clients move into college, first jobs and larger balances.



What remains unclear is how strongly the new account will be adopted and how many teen users will develop into long-term Schwab clients. Currently, the launch can be best understood as a long-term client acquisition effort with potential cross-sell benefits, not as a catalyst for near-term earnings growth.

Schwab’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Schwab have lost 2.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 4.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, SCHW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here..

What Are SCHW’s Peers Doing to Expand Cross-Sell Prospects?

Robinhood Markets HOOD and Interactive Brokers IBKR are both pushing beyond core trading to deepen wallet share, but they are doing so in different ways.



Robinhood is building a broader consumer-finance bundle around its brokerage base: management is highlighting stronger adoption of Robinhood Gold, retirement accounts, Robinhood Strategies, and the rollout of Robinhood Banking to Gold subscribers. It is also widening the product menu with futures, event contracts, and crypto, giving users more reasons to consolidate activity on one platform.



Interactive Brokers is taking a more platform-led approach. It is expanding cross-sell through wider product access and tools that can pull more of a client’s financial life into the ecosystem, including Forecast Contracts across multiple IBKR platforms, the full launch of IBKR Desktop, PortfolioAnalyst for account aggregation and planning, and its insured bank deposit sweep offering. Together, those moves support higher engagement, larger balances and broader product adoption.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.