SCHW Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.86, changing hands as high as $76.59 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $59.35 per share, with $96.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.43. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

