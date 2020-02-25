SCHW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.16, changing hands as low as $42.88 per share. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SCHW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SCHW's low point in its 52 week range is $34.58 per share, with $51.645 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.71. The SCHW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

